PassMark Software has delved into the millions of benchmark results that PerformanceTest users have posted to its web site and produced a comprehensive range of CPU charts to help compare the relative speeds of different processors from Intel, AMD, Apple, Qualcomm and others.

Included in these lists are CPUs designed for servers and workstations (such as Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processors), desktop CPUs (Intel Core Series and AMD Ryzen), in addition to ARM processors (Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon) and mobile CPUs.


Most Popular Benchmarks

Search for your CPU Model
High End  CPU Chart

Best Value (All time)  CPU Chart
Single Thread CPU Chart

CPUs by Performance

High End CPU Chart

High to Mid Range CPU Chart
Low to Mid RangeCPU Chart
Low End CPU Chart

Best Value

Best Value  CPU Chart (On Market)
Best value CPU XY Scatter graph

Best Value  CPU XY Scatter
Best Value (All time) CPU Chart

Latest and hottest

New Desktop CPUs Chart
New Laptop CPUs Chart
CommonCPU Chart
Most Benchmarked (90 Days) CPUs

Specific Performance

Single Thread CPU Chart
Systems with Multiple CPUs
Overclocked CPU Chart
Detailed information for all CPU models!

Power Performance CPU Chart
CPU Mark by Socket Type
Cross-Platform CPU Performance

Trends

AMD vs Intel Market Share

AMD vs Intel Market Share
Year on Year CPU Performance
Number ofCPU Cores

Search & Compare

CPU Mega List Page with Filters
Search for your CPU Model
Compare CPUs

Historical

PerformanceTest V9 archived results

PerformanceTest V9 archived CPU List

Benchmark Test Description

CPU Benchmark results (“Baselines”) were gathered from users’ submissions to the PassMark web site as well as from internal testing. PerformanceTest conducts eight different tests and then averages the results together to determine the CPU Mark rating for a system.

To ensure that the full CPU power of a PC system is realized, PerformanceTest runs each CPU test on all available CPUs. Specifically, PerformanceTest runs one simultaneous CPU test for every logical CPU (Hyper-threaded); physical CPU core (dual core) or physical CPU package (multiple CPU chips). So hypothetically if you have a PC that has two CPUs, each with dual cores that use hyper-threading, then PerformanceTest will run eight simultaneous tests.... [ Read the entire article]

Notes Related to the Graphs

Rarely is a graph completely accurate in what it is representing. There are many factors that can skew the results and make a graph misleading. As such it is necessary to have some background understanding of the data being presented.

In the case of these CPU Benchmarks there are several factors to consider, such as different OS’s the CPU’s are running on and the possibility that users have overclocked their systems.... [ Learn more about the graphs]

Ten Newest CPUs Added to the Charts

Last updated on the 29th of June 2022

How to Add Your Own CPU

Download and install PerformanceTest.
Start PerformanceTest then from the menu bar select "Tests->Run All Tests".
Once the tests have run select "Baseline->Upload Baseline to Web".

Your results will not appear in the graphs immediately as the graphs are only updated once per day. Additionally, only CPUs of which there are at least two samples are included in the graphs.