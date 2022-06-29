Benchmark Test Description

CPU Benchmark results (“Baselines”) were gathered from users’ submissions to the PassMark web site as well as from internal testing. PerformanceTest conducts eight different tests and then averages the results together to determine the CPU Mark rating for a system.

To ensure that the full CPU power of a PC system is realized, PerformanceTest runs each CPU test on all available CPUs. Specifically, PerformanceTest runs one simultaneous CPU test for every logical CPU (Hyper-threaded); physical CPU core (dual core) or physical CPU package (multiple CPU chips). So hypothetically if you have a PC that has two CPUs, each with dual cores that use hyper-threading, then PerformanceTest will run eight simultaneous tests.

Notes Related to the Graphs

Rarely is a graph completely accurate in what it is representing. There are many factors that can skew the results and make a graph misleading. As such it is necessary to have some background understanding of the data being presented.

In the case of these CPU Benchmarks there are several factors to consider, such as different OS's the CPU's are running on and the possibility that users have overclocked their systems.

How to Add Your Own CPU

Download and install PerformanceTest.

Start PerformanceTest then from the menu bar select "Tests->Run All Tests".

Once the tests have run select "Baseline->Upload Baseline to Web".

Your results will not appear in the graphs immediately as the graphs are only updated once per day. Additionally, only CPUs of which there are at least two samples are included in the graphs.