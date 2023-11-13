This chart comparing high end CPUs is made using thousands of PerformanceTest benchmark results and is updated daily. These are the high end AMD and Intel CPUs are typically those found in newer computers. The chart below compares the performance of Intel Xeon CPUs, Intel Core i7/i9 CPUs, AMD Ryzen/Threadripper CPUs and AMD Epyc with multiple cores. Intel processors vs AMD chips - find out which CPUs performance is best for your new gaming rig or server!